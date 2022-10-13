comscore

Last Updated 13.10.2022 | 6:05 PM IST

Manoj Joshi slams Air India after delays; questions, “Who will compensate”

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood and television actor Manoj Joshi, best known for his roles in films like Devdas, Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more recently in Hungama 2 and Rashmi Rocket seemed to be at the receiving end recently. Apparently, Joshi, who was flying from Bhopal to Mumbai was held up for three hours due to delayed, and later spent a further forty minutes waiting at baggage claim.

Manoj Joshi slams Air India after delays; questions, "Who will compensate"

Taking to the microblogging web site Twitter, the actor shared a video from the airport itself, of his plight, questioning the authorities who was responsible and who would compensate for such issues. Posting the video the actor added, “.@airindiain flight 634 was late by 3 hours and now i am waiting for baggage to come on belt since last 40 minutes at @CSMIA_Official . There is no staff here to guide or help. I have never faced such worst service till date. They spoiled my entire day. Who will compensate?”

Following Joshi’s tweet the Tata owned aviation company responded to his grievance stating that they would be looking into the matter. Responding to his tweet they shared, “Dear Mr. Joshi, we hope you've received your bag now. Please be rest assured that your feedback has been relayed to the airport team for necessary review. Hope to serve you better the next time you fly with us.”

On the work front, Manoj Joshi, was last seen in the film Dehati Disco which released in May 2022 and Marathi movie Bhaubali that released in September this year.

Also Read: Sonu Sood pledges to empower women on the eve of Karva Chauth

