Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently making headlines for appearing in the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's podcast. The Bollywood diva spoke about a bunch of things including mental health. During her interaction with Meghan, Deepika revealed that a lot of people believed that she was sharing her story of struggling with mental illness to promote a film.

DP said, “For most of India, it felt like this huge burden lifted off their shoulders. That finally, someone acknowledged the fact that okay, there is such a thing as mental illness but with everything good that you do they’ll always be sort of that skepticism.”

Elaborating on the same, the Chennai Express actress continued saying, “So there were a bunch of people who felt that either I was doing this to promote a movie or they thought that I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company. And there were articles where they thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that I’m now going to start advertising for some sort of medication.”

Continuing further, the Om Shanti Om actress added, “As difficult as dealing with mental illness was, I'm also grateful that I went through that experience because it changed my life forever. My life then on has been about purpose and what is my purpose? I've had this sort of life-and-death experience.”

Apart from this, Padukone also talked about her actor husband Ranveer Singh. She asserted, “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face.”

