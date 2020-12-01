A gripping collaboration will soon see the light of day as one of India's leading production houses, Sony Pictures Films India announces its next project titled, Dial 100 jointly backed by filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar, sort of a casting coup, the upcoming film is a unique thriller, crafted for excellence in that genre.

What makes this collaboration interesting is that it comes from the studio (Sony Pictures Films India) that has witnessed the acclaim and commercial success for blockbusters such as Piku, Padman, and Shakuntala Devi and from a filmmaker (Siddharth Malhotra), who has helmed dramas such as We Are Family and Hichki in the past. These two creative forces have joined hands to give viewers a thriller that promises to keep them at the edge of their seats. The film goes on floors today in Mumbai and has filmmaker, Rensil D'Silva at its helm.

Director Rensil D'Silva says, “I am truly excited and buzzing with energy as we begin our shoot today. Directing a film produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Alchemy Films that offer you flexibility and a wide canvas to experiment with, is daunting, inspiring, and fulfilling. Dial 100 is a thriller that gets you interested in the plot and makes you question everything. It is a film you would watch again and again just to find a loophole in the mystery."

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra directed by Rensil D'Silva, Dial 100 is currently on floors.

