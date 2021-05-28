Netflix, on May 28, announced their new anthology series based on the short stories of Satyajit Ray. A revolutionary filmmaker, an auteur, and the creator of the iconic Feluda series, Satyajit Ray is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen. Vastly varying in genre and style, these stories are full of thrills, twists, and turns with a strong emotional core keeping you completely hooked till the end.

Four tales of love, lust, betrayal, and truth tied together by the visionary writings of Satyajit Ray. Each story in Ray, the upcoming Netflix anthology, explores vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character.

Complemented by a stellar cast that includes Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala, the anthology series will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 25, 2021.

Take a look at the official teaser:

