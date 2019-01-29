Manikarnika row: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli lashes out on director Krish, claims studio was UNHAPPY with what he shot

Kangana Ranaut has proved her mettle once again as a performer par excellence with Manikarnika:The Queen Of Jhansi. Those who have seen the film agree that she is believable and sincere in her outing as the valiant queen who fights against the British till her last breathe, and laid a foundation for the freedom struggle in India. The box office numbers luckily coincide with the critical opinion. While there were praises showered on Kangana for not only acting in this historical drama but also directing the magnum opus, director Krish who was originally helming the project lashed out on the actress along with Sonu Sood, who withdrew himself from the project after a tiff with Ranaut. They claimed that Kangana has been taking undue credit for directing the film which Krish left after its near completion and a fight scene featuring Sonu has been released, which was edited out from the final movie. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has reacted to these allegations on Twitter and vehemently denied Krish’s claims.

She tweeted, “I have spoken to Kangana and on her behalf I am officially declaring Kangana shot 70 percent of the film ( drama and action) with her primary DOP Kiran Deohans ,2nd DOP Sachin K Krishn and took 100 % final calls on edit with Rameshwar who Krish never met in his life.” She further said, “And even current post team doesn’t know Krish….. they have been brought on board by Kangna ….she single handedly delivered first copy her producer was unwell ….if Krish can prove otherwise she will apologise and take her name back. all the data is stored with clapboard and tacticians name … and we announce Krish to have full access to it … please go ahead with the proceedings. Send your person to Kairos office right away I will coordinate and make sure they get access to the data, please note we are only talking about what is retained in the film cos it’s true krish shot 7 hours footage for two years and went over budget and when the studio head saw what was shot he refused to give his logo to that film … team ( writers) requested Kangana to take charge of the situation and the studio reimbursed more money.”

A reply is awaited from Krish on this. Stay tuned to know more about this controversy.

