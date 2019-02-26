Malvika Raaj aka younger Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham bags lead role in action thriller Squad

Malvika Raaj, who has entertained us earlier in a blockbuster Dharma Productions’ Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Gham, is all set to be back on the big screen in an action thriller Squad opposite Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing Denzongpa. She was last seen playing the young Pooja in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “I played the younger Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” informs Malvika, adding, “The film will always be special as that’s when I realized I wanted to act.”

Malvika Raaj has bagged the lead role and has already started training for the film with the action team and soon will be training with special weapons. Her character in the film chronicles the royal battle between the special forces. Our leading lady is a sniper who goes by the name Aria. Giving an inside peek into her character, Malvika informs, “She’s very knowledgeable about weapons which is important to the storyline. There’s a lot of action and a little bit of romance with Rinzing.”

She also adds there is already a comfort level with her on-screen co-star Ringzing as they went to the same school. “We were in the same school and grew up in the same social circle. When we were young, we even attended each other’s birthday parties so now sharing the screen with him is going to be a lot of fun,” she smiles.

Squad will take off on the sets in Mumbai in April, followed by a prolonged schedule in Budapest. The action will be designed by Kier Beck of Mad Max: Fury Road fame.

