REVEALED! Details about Bhumi Pednekar’s role in Karan Johar’s Takht

Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, Sonchiriya. The actress is known to take up unconventional and challenging roles. Her debut was with Dum Laga Ke Haisha where she played the role of an over-weight wife and then her transformation did leave a lot of jaws dropping. In the past 4 years, Bhumi has done a number of roles that tend to leave a mark among the audiences. Movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha were two of the audience’s most favourite roles.

While she is thrilled to have completed 4 years in the industry, Bhumi’s role in Sonchiriya is also different from her previous ones. Unlike other actresses, Bhumi prefers to not be the damsel in distress and knows how to keep her roles independent. She even went to the extent of learning how to properly cook chapatis and sabzi to get into the skin of her character opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

After Sonchiriya, Bhumi will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus multi-starrer, Takht. Bhumi admits that she has never played roles that were financially rich but were definitely rich in emotions. When asked to elaborate on her character in Takht, she says Karan Johar has made her Mughal-rich and this is the most modern she has ever looked for a character. Takht is slated to release in April 2020 and stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan among the others.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar’s private collection from her movies will leave you stunned!

More Pages: Takht Box Office Collection