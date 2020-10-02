India's Best Dancer is currently the most popular dance reality show on television and is building anticipation among the viewers each week with its interesting content. The judge Malaika Arora had to go on a hiatus after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. After recovering, the actress is set to resume work.

According to a daily, Malaika Arora will be filming her comeback episode on Monday, October 5. Producer Ranjeet Thakur said that when they didn’t want to stress out Malaika by immediately calling her on set and wanted her to recuperate more before she makes a comeback. Also, they did not want Nora Fatehi’s run on the show to end abruptly.

Nora Fatehi stepped as the judge on India's Best Dancer post Malaika took a break owing to her diagnosis for Covid-19. Owing to her infectious energy and entertaining persona, Nora Fatehi has emerged as one of the best judges on the show in a very short span. Since Malaika will be resuming work, the makers are planning to bring Nora back during the finale. The talks are still on and they are hoping for a performance from her.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

