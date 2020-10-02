Singer Sachet Tandon shot to fame and became a household name with the chartbuster 'Bekhayali' from Kabir Singh, and both Sachet & Parampara are known for their work in Hindi films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhoomi, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kabir Singh, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, Malang, and Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior among others.

The young, talented music duo has taken the industry by storm and now has an exciting slate ahead. After delivering massive hits, Sachet & Parampara will now be working on Prabhas's magnum opus, the 3D action drama, Adipurush.

If that wasn't all, the duo may just be second time lucky for Shahid Kapoor as they have been roped in for his sport's drama Jersey. Sachet & Parampara have aced music in the romantic-comedy genre and now take on a new project in the sports arena.

In the space of independent music, the duo continues to lead the race and teams up with pop sensation Guru Randhawa for a special track. There's lots of excitement in store as Sachet & Parampara also team up with Nora Fatehi for a special single that will take audiences by surprise.

