Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.10.2020 | 1:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sachet and Parampara to compose music for Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Sachet Tandon shot to fame and became a household name with the chartbuster 'Bekhayali' from Kabir Singh, and both Sachet & Parampara are known for their work in Hindi films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhoomi, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kabir Singh, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, Malang, and Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior among others.

Sachet and Parampara to compose music for Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey

The young, talented music duo has taken the industry by storm and now has an exciting slate ahead. After delivering massive hits, Sachet & Parampara will now be working on Prabhas's magnum opus, the 3D action drama, Adipurush.

If that wasn't all, the duo may just be second time lucky for Shahid Kapoor as they have been roped in for his sport's drama Jersey. Sachet & Parampara have aced music in the romantic-comedy genre and now take on a new project in the sports arena.

In the space of independent music, the duo continues to lead the race and teams up with pop sensation Guru Randhawa for a special track. There's lots of excitement in store as Sachet & Parampara also team up with Nora Fatehi for a special single that will take audiences by surprise.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey to resume shoot in Dehradun and Chandigarh from October

More Pages: Jersey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mukesh Khanna to revive Shaktimaan for…

“Please stop being so gullible” – Farhan…

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in as the brand…

Ravi Kishan gets Y+ security after receiving…

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

NCB to summon the Bollywood Heroes next

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification