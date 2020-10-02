Celebrating 75 glorious years of Independence, the film fraternity has come together to curate stories revolving around India. The initiative called ‘Change Within’ has commenced where a handful of directors will be working towards making stories that are bound to bring change in the society. The initiative was introduced on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Karan Johar, Rajkummar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, and Sajid Nadiadwala will be joining hands together for the ‘Change Within’ initiative. Karan Johar took to his Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this opportunity and wrote, “Honourable PM @narendramodi ji...we are humbled & honoured to curate stories of our great nation whilst we celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti #gandhijayanti #gandhi150 the Creative Fraternity comes together to create inspiring content! @RajkumarHirani @aanandlrai @ektarkapoor #SajidNadiadwala #RohitShetty #DineshVijan #ChangeWithin #IndianFilmFraternity @PMOIndia”.

Take a look at his tweet along with the note attached.

Also Read: Kshitij Prasad alleges NCB forced him to falsely implicate Karan Johar in drugs investigation, agency denies these claims

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.