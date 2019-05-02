Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.05.2019 | 2:36 PM IST

Malaika Arora and Jennifer Lopez join hands to invest in Indian yoga and wellness brand Sarva

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In a first-of-its-kind move, global pop icon Jennifer Lopez, her fiancé and American baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, Indian fitness icon Malaika Arora, and Zumba, the largest branded fitness program in the world, have come together to invest in an Indian yoga and wellness start-up, Sarva. They join an illustrious list of global investors in a recently concluded Friends & family round to make Sarva one of the most promising endeavours in the world. The curated list of people who make up this stellar roster are personalities like David Giampaolo (Chairman of the company and Chief Executive Pi Capital), Mark Mastrov (Founder, 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide, Inc.), Bill Roedy (Former Chairman & CEO, MTV Networks Int’l), among many others.

Malaika Arora and Jennifer Lopez join hands to invest in Indian yoga and wellness brand Sarva

Sarva currently has 91 studios across India, clustering Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Its next cluster will include the other metros of the country. In a bid to create its international footprint, over the next few years, it will continue to evaluate market opportunities in USA, UK, and Middle East once it has penetrated the already existing very large Indian market.

Commenting on her investment in Sarva, Jennifer Lopez, singer, dancer, actor, and global icon shared, “I have personally benefited from my regular practice of yoga and believe that it has made a difference to my life both physically and mindfully. The enthusiasm that Sarvesh brings to Sarva is promising and infectious. I believe in the vision of Sarva and view it as a great common ground for a brilliant investment opportunity along with co-creating and serving a global community.”

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora said “I have for long been zealously practicing yoga and experienced the dynamics of its inner energy and mental equipoise. Six months ago, Sarva and I partnered to start Diva Yoga, a unique studio concept for women only and we are overwhelmed with the way it has evolved. I am happy to look beyond and invest in Sarva, becoming a part of the overall company that comes with a vision of connecting seven billion breaths globally, using finesse and a hi-tech approach. In particular I look forward to working more closely with Sarvesh Shashi, the charismatic founder of Sarva whose ability to curate content and present it with special inspiration urges me to be more closely associated with this project. Besides its bright financial prospects, Sarva will quite significantly change the lives of those drawn to it.”

Alberto Perlman, CEO, Zumba Fitness LLC said, “We invested in Sarva because we believe that yoga and mindfulness can offer similar benefits to people. We also believe that India, being the birthplace of yoga, is the logical place from which a global yoga powerhouse could emerge.”

Also Read: Malaika Arora’s pictures swimming in the middle of the ocean are going to make your weekend better!

