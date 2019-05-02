Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.05.2019 | 2:17 PM IST

Tiger Shroff opens up about being recognized as Jackie Shroff’s son

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tiger Shroff will be seen playing the lead role in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The trio is currently busy promoting their upcoming release in full swing and while they’re at it, the stars have been revealing some secrets about their lives as well as each other’s. In one such interview, Tiger Shroff revealed how hard he had to try to get out of his father’s shadow and make a name for himself in the industry.

While promoting the film, Tiger revealed that he did not just want to be recognized as Jackie Shroff’s son, and how he had to work hard to get out of his shadow and made a name for himself. He admitted that he is more like his mother, Ayesha Shroff. His father was born a star and has always been an extrovert with his views and behaviour. Tiger also said that he does not really bother to see how others are performing and concentrates on his own progress.

Student Of The Year 2 is slated to release on May 10, and is helmed by Punit Malhotra. Tiger has surely come a long way from his debut in Heropanti, to Baaghi, to Student Of The Year 2. He is now gearing up for his untitled film with Hrithik Roshan that will have a dance-off between the two stars.

