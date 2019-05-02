Nawazuddin Siddiqui launches Neeta Shah & Aditi Mediratta’s book The Stranger In Me

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently launched a new book titled The Stranger In Me. Present at the occasion were producer Ashok Thakeria, distributer Anil Thadani, Siddhanth Kapoor, music composer Sulaiman Merchant (Music Director duo Salim-Sulaiman) amongst others.

Commenting on the book being launched by Nawazuddin, author Neeta Shah says, “Nawaz Sir is one of the most versatile superstars in our country. His own journey until here is an inspiration to many out there who want to make it on their own, in any field. I am truly honoured that Nawaz Sir has graciously agreed to unveil our book.”

The actor also had great things to say about Neeta, Nawaz quotes, “Neeta is very creative be it marketing or writing. She sees things through a very different perception which is very fascinating. Once you start reading you won’t be able to put the book down till you finish it. I wish her all the luck and success with this path she has chosen.”

When asked whether books should be adapted into films, the actor replied, “It depends… sometimes you have to simply translate the book or sometimes you have to make an adaptation of a book. I feel books have a lot of material, if you want to make it into a web series, then you can give detailed information about the story and if you want to make it into a film, you need to highlight certain special incidents which will develop the story,”

Nawaz further added, “The Stranger In Me has special elements. There are a lot of twists in it, the pace of this book is really fast and there is an inner connection between human emotions, so I feel there is a possibility that a film could be made on this book.”

Aditi Mediratta says, “Nawaz Sir is an achiever and an inspiration to all who dare to dream, just like the protagonists in our book who would go all out against all odds to achieve their dreams…I’m excited for Nawaz Sir to launch our book”

