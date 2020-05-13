Actress Bhagyashree shot to fame with her debut film titled Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) opposite Salman Khan. While the actress later quit cinema to focus on her family, she will now be making a comeback to the silver screen.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Bhagyashree revealed that she has been reading scripts and has two projects in the pipeline. The actress has already started working on one of the films in which she will be sharing screen with Prabhas. She said that the name of the film has not been announced yet but she had started shooting for it just before lockdown. Bhagyashree, however, could not reveal details about her other film as it has not been announced yet.

Bhagyashree also said that it was her children- Abhimanyu and Avantika who pushed her to get back to acting as they knew it made her happy. On the other hand, Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani made his acting debut with the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which released at the Toronto film festival in 2018 and later in theatres in March 2019. Abhimanyu will next be seen in Nikamma alongside Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.

