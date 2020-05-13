Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.05.2020 | 8:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

A Little Late With Lilly Singh gets second season, Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine among others feature in announcement video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
A Little Late With Lilly Singh gets second season, Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine among others feature in announcement video

Youtuber-turned-late night talk show host Lilly Singh is going to back on Television! On Wednesday, May 13, she announced, in her own quirky way, that her show A Little Late With Lilly Singh is getting a second season.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh gets second season, Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine among others feature in announcement video

In an announcement video, her friends Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine, Dr. Phil, Karlie Kloss, Rhett & Link among others try to guess her huge announcement as she reveals to them about the renewal of her show.

In another video which she shared on her Youtube channel which was earlier called 'IISuperwomanII', she revealed to her fans and friends from the Youtube community about her show. Amid a rap video, she helped a bunch of people who have been impacted during coronavirus pandemic. She even surprised her fans with a virtual graduation ceremony.

“Hosting my own late-night show and interviewing guests from Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a fun ride for me,” Singh said in a press release. “I learned so much during this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I’m excited that A Little Late will return for a second season on NBC.”

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps out for the first time in two months, says eyes are never quiet

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree to make…

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

Villagers in Igatpuri rename their locality…

Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding…

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals how late…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification