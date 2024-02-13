Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has put an end to swirling speculations regarding her alleged pregnancy with businessman Salim Karim. Recent reports had sparked rumours that the couple, who tied the knot in October 2023, were expecting their first child together. However, Mahira has refuted these claims, setting the record straight.

The rumours gained momentum after a post on Reddit went viral, asserting that Mahira Khan was anticipating her second child, purportedly due in August or September. The post read, “So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce.” However, the actress dismissed these assertions in an interview with Express Tribune, firmly stating, “It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series.”

For the unversed, Mahira Khan and Salim Karim exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony on October 1. This marked Mahira's second marriage, following her previous union with Ali Askari, with whom she shares a son. The couple parted ways in 2015.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan is one of the biggest film stars in Pakistan. Some of her most popular films are Bin Roye (2015), Ho Mann Jahaan (2015), Superstar (2019) and The Legend of Maula Jutt (2022). She was also seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Bollywood film, Raees. She tied the knot for the second time with Salim Karim in October last year. She also has a teenage son, Azlaan.

