Mahesh Bhatt finally reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s comments, says his upbringing does not allow him to point a finger at his children

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli have recently been targeting the Bhatts. Including Alia Bhatt, her mother, Soni Razdan, and Mahesh Bhatt. From commenting on their personal lives, to pointing out Alia’s performance in Gully Boy as mediocre, Kangana and Rangoli had no filters while speaking about them. Alia being the poised one she is, gave a classy reply to the mediocre performance comment by saying that she will try her best to improve her performance on screen.

Mahesh Bhatt has finally opened up about her and his reply has only made us respect him even more! He said she is a bachchi (kid) who started her journey with us and his upbringing does not allow him to point fingers on his kids. He went on to say that just because Kangana’s relative made comments about him and his family, he will not comment on it. He says he will never say anything against her because it is against his nature and will never raise a finger at her till he dies.

We don’t know about you, but Mahesh Bhatt has made it clear that maturity comes with age and experience. On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt will be directing both his daughters, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This is the first time that the father will be directing both his daughters in the remake of one of his 90s hits.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel BLASTS Alia Bhatt again, says she pleads for roles with help of Karan Johar

