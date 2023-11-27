Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Animal, also their first on-screen collaboration, is all set to debut on the big screen soon. After the trailer launch, the team Animal is now gearing up for a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. Along with the team, two of the most loved South Indian stars are also going to attend the event. Yes! Popular actor Mahesh Babu and renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli will be at the event as the “chief guests.”

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli to join Animal pre-release event as “Chief guests”

Making the official announcement of the same, T-Series, the production banner behind Animal, took to its social media handle and shared 2 posts. “The Sovereign…the one who always reigns supremely, Superstar @urstrulymahesh is attending as the Chief Guest,” read an excerpt for the post dedicated to Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, the captions for the post dedicated to SS Rajamouli read, “Some might roar in streets, some might roar in certain locations, some might roar in a few places, but this man can ROAR across the globe with sheer brilliance.”

With that being said, it is worth mentioning here that recently, the cast of Animal, including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar held an event in Bangalore.

Speaking of the film, besides the above-mentioned name, the film also stars Anil Kapoor. During the trailer launch event in Delhi, Ranbir addressed the absence of the veteran star and stated that due to prior commitments in Dubai, Anil had to miss the promotional events of their film. It is slated to release on December 1, clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

