Shah Rukh Khan has another award to include in his long tally. The actor will be given the Honorary Award for exceptional contribution to cinema by the second edition of The Red Sea International Film Festival. The event will be a part of the festival’s opening ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 1 December.

Shah Rukh Khan to be given Honorary Award by Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah

Sharing his happiness at the development, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the festival, added, “We are thrilled to be honouring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. He has captivated audiences since his earliest performances and is one of the world’s most renowned actors working today. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is beloved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

Co-incidentally, SRK is currently in Jeddah to shoot one of his upcoming movies Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. The superstar will be making a comeback on the big screen in January 2023 with Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Salim Merchant talks about how Aditya Chopra suggested music for ‘Dance Pe Chance’: “How you teach a child to dance”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.