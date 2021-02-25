Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is easily one of the finest writers in the film industry. His work includes Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali: The Conclusion among others. Now, the writer will pen the script of magnum opus Sita - The incarnation along with Alaukik Desai.

The announcement was made on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The untold story of India's largest divine epic will have dialogues and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The film will be helmed by Alaukik Desai. It is touted to take the world’s cinematic audience on a breathtaking VFX-based journey of India’s mythological magnum opus.

The cast is yet to be announced and more details are awaited.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

