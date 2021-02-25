Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.02.2021 | 8:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Magnum opus Sita – The incarnation announced, Baahubali’s KV Vijayendra Prasad and Alaukik Desai to pen the script

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad is easily one of the finest writers in the film industry. His work includes Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Magadheera, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali: The Conclusion among others. Now, the writer will pen the script of magnum opus Sita - The incarnation along with Alaukik Desai.

Magnum opus Sita - The incarnation announced, Baahubali’s KV Vijayendra Prasad and Alaukik Desai to pen the script

The announcement was made on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The untold story of India's largest divine epic will have dialogues and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The film will be helmed by Alaukik Desai. It is touted to take the world’s cinematic audience on a breathtaking VFX-based journey of India’s mythological magnum opus.

The cast is yet to be announced and more details are awaited.

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Is Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak a…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak is a remake of…

Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra to star in…

ZeePlex's The Power is all set to release…

Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan starrer Power…

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification