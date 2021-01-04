The makers of Richa Chadha starrer Madam Chief Minister unveiled the teaser poster of the anecdotal political drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. With the fierce actress playing the protagonist in the film set in UP, the film is about a woman who choose to debunk the men and society, that tried to shackle, demean and defeat her.

Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to unveil the teaser poster and wrote, "Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned!"

Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7dXDY1KRIX — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 4, 2021



Madam Chief Minister also features Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles.

A Kangra Talkies production, written & directed by Subhash Kapoor, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar & Dimple Kharbanda is set to release in cinemas on 22nd January 2021.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha was last seen on screen in the recently released film Shakeela.

