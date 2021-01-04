Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.01.2021 | 12:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Madam Chief Minister: Richa Chadha unveils her look as an ‘untouchable, unstoppable force’ in this political drama

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of Richa Chadha starrer Madam Chief Minister unveiled the teaser poster of the anecdotal political drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. With the fierce actress playing the protagonist in the film set in UP, the film is about a woman who choose to debunk the men and society, that tried to shackle, demean and defeat her.

Madam Chief Minister : Richa Chadha unveils her look as an 'untouchable, unstoppable force' in this political drama

Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to unveil the teaser poster and wrote, "Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned!"


Madam Chief Minister also features Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles.

A Kangra Talkies production, written & directed by Subhash Kapoor, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar & Dimple Kharbanda is set to release in cinemas on 22nd January 2021.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha was last seen on screen in the recently released film Shakeela.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha defends Delhi Crimes after a Twitter user criticised people celebrating its win at Emmy International

More Pages: Madam Chief Minister Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Janhvi Kapoor to start shooting for the…

Kangana Ranaut reacts to charges of merging…

Exhibitor Associations across India write to…

It’s Official! Ranbir Kapoor’s next with…

Santosh Sivan's next with Vikrant Massey and…

Yoodlee Films to make a biopic on late music…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification