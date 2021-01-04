Bollywood Hungama

Despite flight ban, Shabana Azmi flies off to London for a shoot

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

London, in case you haven't noticed, is under lockdown again after the upsurge of a new strain of the Covid. Flights between India and UK stand cancelled. Shabana Azmi who was committed to doing an international project in London almost cancelled her plans.

“Because of the new Covid upsurge there was no way I could reach London from Mumbai. So until the last minute I was sure I’d have to cancel. Then with great difficulty I managed to find a way to reach London via Dubai. I am flying from Delhi to Dubai where I’ve to take an overnight break. In Dubai I’ll have to get all my Covid tests done again. Only when I’m declared all-clear would I be allowed to fly to London from Dubai,” Shabana told me just before taking off from Delhi.

Speaking of her travel travails the super-talented actress says normal seems far away. “We all hoped 2021 would see things back to normal. But that’s just not happening. We are a long way off from normalcy. To work under Covid guidelines in very difficult. But we have to get back to our jobs now. There’s no other option,” Shabana sighed before flying off.

