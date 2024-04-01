Upon its release in 2010, Love Sex Aur Dhokha became a sensation and soon started enjoying its own share of cult fan-following. While the prequel narrated stories of love and its consequences, the film was set in the era of hidden cameras. After fourteen years of release, the makers are now coming with the sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 tapping onto yet another intriguing subject of love in the times of the digital age.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: The teaser promises to take audiences on a ride that is shockingly bold

After keeping the audience hooked with its immensely captivating posters, the makers are finally here with the ‘Pehla Dose’ of LSD 2 and it indeed takes us into its thrilling world and has also shocked us. Being true to its theme and concept, the makers have dropped the boldest teaser of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which aims at exploring the concept of falling in love when viral videos and reels are rampant.

The teaser gives audiences a glimpse into the three parallel stories that are set in the modern internet era. The teaser shows the film's location in the world of digital and the consequences of love and betrayal in today's world. The film also touches upon subject like the rise of influencers, the reality behind reality shows, and certain challenging topics pertaining to the current generation of entertainment.

Readers would be aware, that just a day ago, the producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee had come with a disclaimer for the audience that Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be bringing shocking content that should be watched with a personal concern. Looking at the teaser, it seems like this indeed needed a disclaimer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)



Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2 explores the complexities of relationships and through this gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, LSD 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and it will be released on April 19, 2024.

