The much-awaited filming of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is finally underway. Following a brief delay to rework on the outfits, the production has now commenced at Film City in Mumbai. After meticulous planning and adjustments, the team initiated the crucial phase of look tests with the updated costumes. In parallel, the production team was scouting for body doubles to complement the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who are set to embody the iconic characters of Lord Ram and Raavan respectively.

Nitesh Tiwari to begin Ramayana shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi today; crowd scenes began earlier this week: Report

With the commencement of shooting today, April 2, 2024, anticipation among fans and the industry alike reaches new heights. Leading lady Sai Pallavi joins the ensemble, adding further excitement to the project. According to Mid-day, a source revealed, “After the body doubles are locked, they will be called throughout the week to shoot stunts against the green screen. On Monday, the extras were also called on the set to prep for the crowd sequences. Over the next few days, the team will shoot several elaborate scenes featuring a crowd. Nitesh wants everything perfect down to the last detail for his magnum opus.”

Previously, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “As we all know, Ramayana is going to be a three-part film. What many are not aware of is how the makers have divided the story for each part. The first part will introduce Lord Rama, his family at Ayodhya, his marriage with Sita and their 14-year vanvas. The first part is expected to end with the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana. The makers don’t want to rush the story and want to narrate the epic in an entertaining, sensitive and cinematic manner.”

The source added, “The second part is expected to depict Lord Ram and Lakshman meeting Lord Hanuman and the Vaanar Sena, the obstacles they face and finally the construction of Ram Setu. The third part is expected to be about the war between the Vaanar Sena and Ravana’s army, Ravana’s defeat and Lord Ram and Sita’s grand return to Ayodhya.”

The makers have extensively researched and worked on pre-production and if reports are to be believed, Ramayana will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, that is, on April 17, 2024.

