The multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza is set to make a grand return to India for its highly anticipated third edition in 2025. This year, the festival will bring a dynamic triad of music, culture and memorable experiences, continuing its evolution as the premier multi-genre event in the Asian subcontinent. Making its way back to Mumbai on March 8th-9th, 2025, Lollapalooza India will once again transform the city into a lively paradise for music lovers, set against the beautiful prelude of spring. The festival marks its third year in a row, and the city welcomes and celebrates its much-anticipated comeback.

Lollapalooza India 2025 dates announced; 2-day festival set to take place on March 8-9

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “Lollapalooza India isn’t just a music festival - it’s the ultimate party where sound, culture and community meet. Picture yourself dancing to bustling beats, surrounded by a sea of people who are just as hyped as you are, with every second creating a vibe you won’t forget. As we gear up for the 2025 edition, we’re cranking things up a notch, taking you on an epic journey through all sorts of genres and mind-blowing performances. This March, Lollapalooza India is going to be your go-to playground for everything cool - killer beats, wild art and memories you’ll be talking about for years. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this!”

The transcendent third edition of the two-day festival will showcase an impressive lineup of renowned global artists, some sure to fulfill bucket list dreams alongside brilliant indie and popular Indian performers. The festival has become a showcase for live music, featuring an array of global and local artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and techno. Attendees can expect over 20 hours of foot-tapping music across 4 captivating stages, with high-energy beats, awe-inspiring art installations, trendy merchandise to mark your memories and the unmissable Lolla Food Park set to evoke all your senses.

The ticket sales for the highly-anticipated Lollapalooza India 2025 will kick off with Early Bird tickets on sale for everyone at 12 PM on September 5th, 2024. In addition to the GA and Lolla Lounge (VIP) tickets, this year, Lollapalooza India is excited to introduce the new Lolla Comfort category, marking a significant enhancement in the concert experience. Lolla Comfort offers a dedicated and private space with refreshments for purchase catering to those seeking additional comfort and convenience without the full cost of premium lounge services. Designed with the fan in mind, Lolla Comfort provides comfortable seating, shade, easy access to food and air-conditioned restroom facilities, ensuring a superior experience for all attendees.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Over two ground-breaking editions, Lollapalooza India has set the stage ablaze, bringing a wealth of firsts to the Indian music scene. From pioneering a multi-genre music festival to showcasing an all-steel international stage (VerTech stage) brought to India by BookMyShow Live, the festival has created a vibrant, immersive space where fans, artists and brands come together.

Lollapalooza India remains steadfast in its dedication to sustainability, inclusivity and accessibility through #LollaForChange. For a third year in a row, the festival grounds will include viewing platforms for patrons with disabilities and sign-language interpreters at the main stages and Lollapalooza India remains dedicated to a more sustainable event through reuse, waste reduction and recycling. The festival's focus on inclusivity and green practices remains central to its mission, with BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow driving impactful projects at Lollapalooza India 2024 like refurbishing and donating over 100 musical instruments to aspiring young musicians from humble backgrounds and Lollapalooza India promoting public transport use, with more than 30,000 festival attendees opting for eco-friendly travel, supported by campaigns like 'Take The Train' and partnerships with Chalo bus and Uber. The festival also spotlighted new Indian sounds and included a series of #RoadToLolla pre-parties across major Indian cities.

Festival attendees have consistently praised the immersive brand experiences at Lollapalooza India, where engagement with participating brands is a highlight of the event. Known for its deep integration with top brands, Lollapalooza India has established itself as a festival that goes beyond music to create memorable interactions for fans. This year promises to continue that tradition, with global and home-grown brands like Budweiser 0.0 Non-Alcoholic Beer, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic and many significant brands returning for the third year in a row to support Lollapalooza India. These brands are set to elevate the festival experience by bringing their best to connect with festival-goers in exciting and innovative ways.

With more than 80 International and Indian artists and countless magical moments shared with tens of thousands over the 2023 and 2024 editions, Lollapalooza India is poised to return, promising an unparalleled music and cultural experience.

