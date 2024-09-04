The Traitors, a Hindi adaptation of the popular American reality series, is set to be a thrilling game of deception and strategy.

The Kapoor family continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, this time with Anshula Kapoor, the younger sibling of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Anshula has reportedly been cast in Karan Johar's upcoming reality show, The Traitors. This marks a significant departure from her previous endeavours, which have primarily focused on social activism and body positivity.

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor joins Karan Johar’s Hindi adaptation of the reality series The Traitors: Report

As per Zoom report, The Traitors, a Hindi adaptation of the popular American reality series, is set to be a thrilling game of deception and strategy. The show will feature a group of contestants who must navigate a series of challenges while simultaneously trying to uncover the identities of secret "traitors" among them. The traitors will be tasked with eliminating the "faithful" contestants, creating a high-stakes atmosphere of mistrust and paranoia.

While the details of other contestants are under wrap, it would be intriguing to watch Anshula Kapoor stepping into the spotlight.

