Singing sensation and actress Lisa Mishra is set to create history as she joins global music icon Ed Sheeran on stage in Delhi on February 15. This marks the biggest international show ever in the capital, with Lisa sharing the spotlight alongside one of the world’s most celebrated artists.

Lisa is ready to make the most of this milestone moment. While she has captivated audiences with her chart-topping tracks and acting prowess, this performance solidifies her place in the global music arena. One can expect a special treat as Lisa might also unveil some of her unreleased music during the event.

Expressing her excitement, Lisa Mishra shares, "Performing with Ed Sheeran is nothing short of a dream come true. He has been one of my biggest inspirations, and to share the same stage with him is surreal. This is a defining moment in my career—one that reinforces my belief in the power of music and hard work. I’ve always wanted to push boundaries, and this opportunity is a huge step forward in that journey. I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support I’ve received, and I can't wait to bring my heart and soul to this performance. I might even surprise the audience with some unreleased music, which makes this even more special. Music has been my passion since day one, and this experience is only fueling my fire to go bigger and bolder in my artistic journey."

As the countdown to the historic concert begins, fans eagerly anticipate Lisa Mishra's electrifying performance alongside Ed Sheeran, making February 15 a night to remember.

