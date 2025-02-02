comscore
Armaan Malik to open for Ed Sheeran at Hyderabad’s first-ever international concert

Hyderabad is set to witness a historic moment as it hosts its first-ever international concert on February 2 at Ramoji Film City.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Hyderabad is set to witness a historic moment as it hosts its first-ever international concert, with global music icon Ed Sheeran taking the stage. Adding to the excitement, Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik will be opening for Ed as a special act, marking their second collaboration after their memorable performance in Mumbai.

Armaan, known for chart-topping hits like ‘You’, ‘Control’, and ‘Butta Bomma’, has been at the forefront of taking Indian music to a global audience. His ability to blend Indian and international sounds has earned him recognition worldwide. Ed Sheeran, a global star musician with smash hits like ‘Shape of You’, ‘Perfect’, and ‘Bad Habits’, continues to captivate audiences across the world with his soulful melodies and powerful performances.

The two artists previously collaborated on ‘2Step’, a special Indian remix of Ed Sheeran’s hit track, which highlighted their seamless musical synergy. Now, with Armaan setting the stage for Ed in Hyderabad, fans can expect an electrifying evening filled with incredible music, marking a milestone for India’s live concert scene.

As for the event, for the unversed, this is a part of Sheeran’s 2025 + - = ÷ x India tour where he will be travelling across six cities. While the musician has already marked the beginning of the tour in Pune on Thursday on January 30 at Yash Lawns, it will be followed by performances in Hyderabad on February 2 at Ramoji Film City, Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Ground, and Bengaluru on February 8 at NICE Grounds. Sheeran will then head to Shillong for a show on February 12 at JN Stadium, before concluding in Delhi NCR on February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground.

Ed Sheeran: + - = ÷ x Tour 2025 in India is promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

Also Read: Dot. set to take the stage for Ed Sheeran in Pune, tonight

