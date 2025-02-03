Salman Khan is set to deliver yet another adrenaline-pumping spectacle in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, will feature four ambitious action sequences set in an aircraft, a train, a jail, and a hospital. With the Eid 2025 release date approaching, the team is working tirelessly to ensure these sequences stand out as highlights of the movie.

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar to feature four action sequences in aircraft, train, jail and hospital: Report

Sikandar to Feature Ambitious Action Blocks

The train sequence, shot last month at a central Mumbai railway station, involved Salman Khan and his on-screen bodyguards racing to locate a villain. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “The superstar had his real-life bodyguards present due to the crowd, but the scene culminates in a fierce fight inside the train.” Similarly, the jail sequence, filmed at Film City and Matunga, showcases Khan’s character taking on gangsters in a brutal, no-holds-barred fight. Action director Kevin Kumar has ensured these sequences are both visually stunning and emotionally gripping.

In Sikandar, Salman Khan plays a wealthy man who transforms into a commoner to fight corruption after witnessing the struggles of the poor. The film’s narrative is complemented by its high-octane action, including a hospital sequence that promises to be equally intense. The final leg of shooting is currently underway in Mumbai, with a club scene at Atria Mall, Worli, recently completed.

Sikandar to Wrap Up with a Song

One song remains to be shot, pending Rashmika Mandanna’s recovery from a leg injury. If all goes as planned, director AR Murugadoss aims to wrap up filming by February-end. Salman Khan is expected to begin promotions in early March, building anticipation for the Eid 2025 release.

Also Read: Sikandar actors Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite for another film: Report

More Pages: Sikandar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.