Liger marked the Hindi film debut of Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film starred Ananya Panday in the lead role. While the promotions were done on a big scale with promotional tours in every state, the film still failed at the box office. While the actor was reportedly disappointed with the results, the director finally spoke for the first time about the film failing at the box office.

Liger director Puri Jagannadh speaks for the first time about Vijay Deverakonda starrer flopping at the box office: ‘In failure, we feel like a fool’

Recently, Puri spoke to Chiranjeevi during an Instagram live session after GodFather’s release. The director congratulated the megastar for the film’s success. Puri said, “Success brings a lot of energy and all that energy goes away with failure. In success, we feel like a genius and in failure, we feel like a fool. Those who believed in us when the films worked, will also turn on us when films flop.”

He added, “We get a lot of pressure. We need strength to face all those things. We need a healing period when we are injured but I believe that the healing period should be short. We might lose people, and wealth or wars might happen, the healing period should not be more than one month. We should move on to the next thing.”

The filmmaker further said, “I worked on Liger for three years and I enjoyed doing that film with actors and building beautiful sets, I shot with Mike Tyson. But, it failed. But for that, we can’t cry over it for the next three years. If I look back, the days I was happier are more than the days I was sad.”

Liger released on August 26, 2022, in theatres. On the work front, despite Liger’s failure, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda are working on Jana Gana Mana. The film is set to release next year.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.