Bigg Boss 16 has kickstarted and this season has already made headlines for various reasons. Among many other contestants, it's Shalin Bhanot who often catches the attention of the audience, but for all the wrong reasons. Now, the host Salman Khan will also be going to school Shalin in the upcoming weekend special episode.

Bigg Boss 16: Furious Salman Khan slams Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting a healthcare professional; Watch

In one of the promos of Weekend Ka Vaar, a furious Slaman Khan can be seen taking a dig at Shalin for disrespecting healthcare professionals. Not only this, Khan also stated that Bhanot presumes that the latter is “over smart”. With a strict warning, Salman made it clear that no one in the Bigg Boss house is a VIP.

The promo video starts with Salman saying, “Aap khud ko dedh samajh rahe ho. I think it’s really shameful”. While saying this, Khan can be seen removing his black blazer. As the promo progresses further, a short clip from a previous episode appears where Shalin can be seen telling a healthcare professional that he/she is not qualified to diagnose him.

Later Salman continues saying, “mai aapse puchta hu ke aap kahan tak ke padhe ho? Pesho ke liye aapke dil mai koi izzat hai? Yahan par aap koi VIP nahi ho (I want to ask about your education qualification. Don’t you have respect for professionals? Note that you are not a VIP in this house).” When Shalin tries to give an explanation, Salman stops him saying that it might provoke him to remove his shirt as well.

For the unversed, Shalin has been saying on the show that he has a medical condition that requires him to eat at least 150-200 grams of protein that mostly contains chicken. This revelation by him started a debate among the other participants. Thus, they demanded medical experts' backing. In the recent episode, Shalin was heard confronting a doctor called by the makers and demanding to know his qualifications.

