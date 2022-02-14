South Korean female pop group ITZY members Lia and Yeji have tested positive for COVID-19. On February 12-14, JYP Entertainment released statements informing about the diagnosis.

The official statement read, “We are informing you that Yeji tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of February 14. Previously, Yeji received an inconclusive result on the PCR test she preemptively took on the morning of February 12, so she retook the PCR test on the morning of February 13, and she tested positive on the morning of February 14. Yeji already completed the second dose of her vaccine, and she currently has no symptoms other than a mild fever, so she is receiving at-home treatment.”

“Yuna received a negative test result. She already completed the second dose of her vaccine, and she is currently in self-quarantine in keeping with guidelines set by government health authorities. The agency will consider the artist’s health as top priority, and we will do our best so that Yeji can concentrate on treatment and recovery. Thank you,” it concluded.

ITZY’s Lia tested positive for COVID-19 using a self-test kit, and she is currently awaiting her PCR test results. On February 12, JYP Entertainment announced that ITZY’s third-anniversary “Birthday Party” YouTube live broadcast—which was originally scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. KST—had been cancelled due to Lia’s self-test results. The other four ITZY members’ self-test results all turned out negative and are waiting for the results of their PCR tests.

The group made their Japanese debut on December 22 with a compilation album titled It'z Itzy.

