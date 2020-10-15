The biggest casting coup has happened at Netflix for Adam McKay's upcoming film Don't Look Up. The star studded cast was announced on Wednesday and the line up is truly fantastic.

Leonardo DiCaprio joins Jennifer Lawrence & Rob Morgan alongside Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley.

According to Variety, Don't Look Up "follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an impending asteroid that could destroy the planet. Lawrence and DiCaprio are expected to play the two astronomers, but Netflix would not confirm."

Adam McKay is producing the film with Kevin Messick. The filming will begin by the end of 2020.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.