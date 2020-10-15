Skechers, the global sports and lifestyle brand based in California, is launching a new campaign featuring the first female brand ambassador for Skechers India — Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday — who will represent both lifestyle and fashion collections. The “Originals Keep Moving” campaign starring Ananya Panday begins with a television commercial exclusive to the India market with a message that aims to inspire the youth of today to come forward while emphasizing on the power of never giving up.

The product at the focus of the commercial is one the brand’s flagship fashion lifestyle collections, Skechers D’Lites, which features a design based on the iconic 90s sneakers that Skechers originated. Ananya Panday is seen dancing in the colourful sneakers with the brand logo in the midsole adding a signature element to the shoes. The energetic video is geared to appeal to the clubbing crowd, to the dancers, to the trendsetters, and everyone else who is facing challenges and just needs a little push to keep moving and go beyond their boundaries.

David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer of Skechers, said, “After recently announcing a campaign with Siddhant Chaturvedi, we’re continuing to make investments in India as illustrated by this new partnership with Bollywood star Ananya Panday and our first television campaign created specifically for the India market. As great potential for growth exists here, we will seek new unique ways to target consumers of all ages to help the millions of consumers in this country discover and fall in love with the comfort, innovation, style and quality offered by Skechers.”

Speaking about the launch and on Ananya Panday, Mr. Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to launch our first campaign with Ananya Panday. As Skechers was born as a youth-focused brand, it’s our aim to strengthen our connection through communication with the youth of India and ignite a shift in the Indian mind-set at large. With this announcement, we have also launched the newest collection in our flagship lifestyle range—Skechers D’Lites—and welcome Ananya to the Skechers family where she will be a perfect ambassador thanks to her role as an influencer to her fans of all ages.”

Commenting on the brand association, Bollywood star Ananya said, “My love for comfortable, stylish shoes is unceasing, and being a 90s kid myself, I have always loved fashion trends from that era, especially the chunky sneakers. Being associated with Skechers has absolutely been an exciting journey as the brand is synonymous with comfort which is a big part of why I love Skechers so much. I love the chic and relaxed style of footwear they offer, and I am all set to be a part of it. What ‘Originals Keep Moving’ means for me is that despite all of life’s problems, you don’t let anything or anyone stop you, and you just keep on moving. You’re original, you’re

a creator, you’re a go-getter, a hustler in every sense of the word and I absolutely believe in that 100 percent.”

As a brand, Skechers stands for a combination of innovation, style, and technology and offers consumers comfort and the chance to stay on par with all the current trends. In addition to offering ideal footwear for all facets of life, Skechers has launched a wide range of apparels & accessories.

