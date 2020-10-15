While Laal Singh Chaddha fans are eagerly awaiting for the movie to release, things are operating rapidly on the production end. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has completed shooting for the movie.

Kareena had left for the Delhi schedule during the last week of September to wrap up the remaining portions that were left to be shot. The actress has finished shooting for the movie yesterday.

Adapting to the new normal and following all necessary processions, Aamir Khan had resumed the shooting of the movie. Utmost care and safety norms were followed while shooting with Kareena owing to her pregnancy.

Last year, Aamir Khan had revealed Kareena’s first look from the movie where the actress looked beautiful donning a salwar kameez with a bindi. Ever since that, fans have been waiting in anticipation to get more updates on the movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

