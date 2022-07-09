South Korean actors Lee Jang Woo, WJSN’s Yeonjung, Lee Kyu Hyung, Lee Yi Kyung and more will be starring in the musical version of hit drama Crash Landing on You.

In the drama, Crash Landing on You starred Hyun Bin as North Korean officer Ri Jeong Hyeok while actress Son Ye Jin played the role of Yoon Se Ri, a rich businesswoman who paraglides and crashes in North Korea. The two meet and fall in love. They’re intertwined with characters Seo Dan (Seo Ji Hye), the fiancée of Ri Jung Hyuk, and Goo Seung Jun (Kim Jung Hyun), a rich and ambitious businessman who was once set to marry Yoon Se Ri.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, last March, it was confirmed that tvN’s hit drama Crash Landing on You would be remade into a musical by production companies Pop Music and T2N Media. The musical role of Ri Jung Hyuk will be taken on by Lee Jang Woo, Lee Kyu Hyung, and Min Woo Hyuk. Opposite them in the role of Yoon Se Ri will be Im Hye Young, Kim Ryeo Won, and Na Ha Na.

The report further shares that the role of Goo Seung Jun will be played by Tei, Lee Yi Kyung, and Han Seung Yoon, with Yoon Eun Oh as the understudy. Seo Dan will be portrayed by Song Joo Hee, Kim Yi Hoo, and WJSN’s Yeonjung. Moreover, Heo Gyu and Ahn Se Ha will play Jo Cheol Kang (played in the drama by Oh Man Seok), a powerful North Korean state security officer.

Joining Ri Jung Hyuk’s team of soldiers are Choi Ho Joong as Pyo Chi Soo (Yang Kyung Won), Kim Won Bin and Yoon Eun Oh as Park Kwang Bum (Lee Shin Young), Song Kwang Il as Kim Joo Meok (Yoo Su Bin), and Jo Hyun Woo as Geum Eun Dong (Tang Joon Sang).

Yoon Sa Bong and Im Kang Hee will portray Ma Young Ae (Kim Jung Nan), the wife of the senior colonel and the real power of the neighborhood. Other women of the neighborhood include Kim Ah Young as Na Wol Suk (Kim Sun Young), Kwon Bo Mi as Yang Ok Geum (Cha Chung Hwa), and Park Ji Eun as Hyun Myung Soon (Jang So Yeon).

Additionally, Lee Ho Jin, Song Hyo Won, Goo Dam, Kim Ji Won, Yoo Sung Jae, Kim Myung Joo, Jung Ye Joo, and Kim Dan are also set to join the cast. The musical will run from September 16 to November 13 at the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Gangnam, Seoul.

