comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.02.2023 | 12:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Boney Kapoor clarifies Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t signed a Tamil film yet amid rumours of working with Arya

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Boney Kapoor clarifies Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t signed a Tamil film yet amid rumours of working with Arya

en Bollywood News Boney Kapoor clarifies Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t signed a Tamil film yet amid rumours of working with Arya

Boney Kapoor has clarified that she hasn’t signed any Tamil films yet.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

For years, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has appreciated the South industries and has hoped to work in one of the languages. The actress is a big fan of many actors and directors and has often shown her love for some of the movies that have been released over the years. In recent times, rumours were rife that she signed a Tamil movie starring alongside Karthi. However, Boney Kapoor has clarified that she hasn’t signed any Tamil films yet.

Boney Kapoor clarifies Janhvi Kapoor hasn't signed a Tamil film yet amid rumours of working with Arya

Boney Kapoor clarifies Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t signed a Tamil film yet amid rumours of working with Arya

"Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors.", wrote Boney Kapoor. Reports stated that the actress had been approached to play the female lead in Paiyaa 2.

Paiyaa originally stars Karthi and Tamanaah Bhatia. It was recently reported that actors Arya and Janhvi Kapoor were approached for the lead roles in the sequel and helmed by director Lingusamy.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. The actress will next star in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh to share screen space together in Tezaab remake

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma to…

EXCLUSIVE: Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na director…

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani lock…

After Krushna Abhishek, Siddharth Sagar…

Molkki Season 2 is all set to mark the TV…

Ashoke Pandit reacts to Union Budget 2023;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification