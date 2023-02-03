For years, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has appreciated the South industries and has hoped to work in one of the languages. The actress is a big fan of many actors and directors and has often shown her love for some of the movies that have been released over the years. In recent times, rumours were rife that she signed a Tamil movie starring alongside Karthi. However, Boney Kapoor has clarified that she hasn’t signed any Tamil films yet.

"Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors.", wrote Boney Kapoor. Reports stated that the actress had been approached to play the female lead in Paiyaa 2.

Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 3, 2023

Paiyaa originally stars Karthi and Tamanaah Bhatia. It was recently reported that actors Arya and Janhvi Kapoor were approached for the lead roles in the sequel and helmed by director Lingusamy.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. The actress will next star in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

