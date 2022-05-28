Lata Mangeshkar has left her legacy behind after she passed away. She has also passed on a dream that her family is trying to fulfill.

Lata Mangeshkar’s Dream Project of an Old Age Home for aged Indian actors to be taken forward by family

About four months ago, Lata Mangeshkar passed away. However, she wanted to build an old age home for the aged retired or ailing actors of the Indian film industry.

Shortly before her passing, Lataji had spoken to about her dream project with Bollywood Hungama. “It is such a joy, blessing and comfort to have one’s family with you in old age. But what about those who are old alone in their twilight years? My heart reaches out to the veterans of our film industry who have died alone. Maine suna hai Lalita Pawarji aur Achla Sachdevji, jo kitne mahaan kalaakar the, unke saath koi bhi nahin tha (I’ve heard that two great actresses Lalita Pawar and Achala Sachdev died alone.) Kitne sharm aur dukh ki baat hai (how shameful and sad).”

Lataji wanted to build a vridh ashram where the old and abandoned from the industry could spend their last years in peace and comfort.

We now hear that Lataji’s family is going ahead with the project and that the Maharashtra government has already allotted land for the project, probably in Thane.

