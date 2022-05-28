comscore

Lata Mangeshkar’s Dream Project of an Old Age Home for aged Indian actors to be taken forward by family

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Lata Mangeshkar has left her legacy behind after she passed away. She has also passed on a dream that her family is trying to fulfill.

About four months ago, Lata Mangeshkar passed away. However, she wanted to build an old age home for the aged retired or ailing  actors  of  the Indian film industry.

Shortly before her passing, Lataji had spoken to about her dream project with Bollywood Hungama. “It is such a  joy,  blessing and  comfort  to have one’s family with you in old age. But what about those  who  are old alone in their twilight years? My heart reaches out to  the veterans  of  our film industry who have died alone. Maine suna hai Lalita Pawarji aur Achla Sachdevji, jo kitne mahaan kalaakar the, unke saath  koi bhi nahin tha (I’ve heard that  two great actresses Lalita Pawar  and Achala Sachdev died alone.) Kitne sharm  aur dukh ki baat hai (how shameful and sad).”

Lataji wanted  to build a vridh ashram where the  old and abandoned from the industry could spend  their last years in peace and comfort.

We now hear  that Lataji’s family is going ahead with the project and that the Maharashtra government has already allotted land for the project, probably in Thane.

