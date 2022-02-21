comscore

Lara Dutta bags the Best Actress in supporting role for Bellbottom; thanks to Pooja Entertainment and team on social media

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Lara Dutta receives Best Actress in Supporting Role for playing late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Pooja Entertainments’ Bellbottom at a prestigious ceremony of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 held last night, Sunday, February 20.  It was a star-studded evening graced by several personalities from the Indian Film Fraternity.

Actor Akshay Kumar, Producer Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh took social media to congratulate the actress for the achievement.

Here’s what the Bellbottom team said on the social platforms;

Deepshikha Deshmukh


Jackky Bhagnani

Akshay Kumar


Lara Dutta thanked the makers of Bellbottom, director Ranjit Tewari for giving her the role of Late PM Indira Gandhi. She says, "Always grateful for the opportunities the film industry gives me! Thrilled to win the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film award for Bellbottom. A big thank you to Akshay Kumar, Pooja Entertainment, Producer Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Director Ranjit M Tewari, for the opportunity to play Mrs Gandhi on screen!  And this wouldn’t be possible without Vikram Gaikwad and his amazing team of makeup and prosthetics artists. And for my fam- my greatest strength!"

ALSO READ:Aayush Sharma dedicates his first award for ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ to Salman Khan

More Pages: Bellbottom Box Office Collection , Bellbottom Movie Review

