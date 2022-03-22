Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed the name of their son! The beauty mogul revealed that her baby boy, born last month, is no longer named Wolf.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott change son Wolf’s name – “We didn’t feel like it was him”

The mom of two took to the Instagram story to reveal on Monday that her son will no longer go by the name of Wolf. However, she did not announce her baby's new name, or whether his middle name Jacques is also being changed. "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," Kylie wrote in her Instagram story. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she added.

The announcement came just a few hours after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a sweet, intimate video clip from the moments leading up to her son’s birth. The 10-minute video titled “To Our Son” and dedicated to her son's arrival, also captures most of Kylie’s second pregnancy, including her very first doctor’s appointment.

At the time, Kylie had just learned that she was “days away … from a heartbeat.” The video also features Kylie’s giraffe-themed baby shower for her son and a brief interview with Scott’s mother, who gushed that she is “so happy that [Kylie] is the mother” of her grandkids.

Kylie had previously revealed that she and Travis had named their son Wolf Webster on February 11 (born on 2/2/22), posting a simple “Wolf Webster” on a black background to Instagram Stories. Kylie and Scott are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner welcomes second child with Travis Scott, a baby boy

