MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar, who was famously known for his catchy and trendy rap songs passed away at the age of 24. The rapper was associated with Swadesi label Azadi Records and management company 4/4 Entertainment. The same company confirmed the news on social media. The cause of his death is yet to be substantiated.

Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod passes away at the age of 24; Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi are ‘heartbroken’

As part of Swadesi, which was formed in 2013, Tod Fod performed with MC Mawali, producers NaaR and Raakshas. Tod Fod verses on songs like ‘The Warli Revolt’ became hugely popular. Sharing a brief clip from Tod Fod’s last gig, the official Instagram handle of Swadesi wrote, “It was with this night that Tod Fod performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten; you will always live through with your music… Gather around his house at 2 pm on the 21st of March at the following address for his last rites."

In 2019, Tod Fod and Swadesi, along with other Indian hip-hop artists, were called on to be a part of Zoya Akhtar’s feature film Gully Boy. Tod Fod wrote a verse for ‘India 91’, which was an important fraction of the famous Gully Boy soundtrack. Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to social media to mourn the rapper’s untimely demise.

Taking to his social media Story, Ranveer uploaded a resemblance of the late rapper who gave his voice to the song ‘India 91’ for Gully Boy. He added a broken heart emoticon. Siddhant also paid an emotional tribute by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the late Gujarati rapper, in which the two are appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, “RIP bhai," along with a broken-hearted emoticon.

Currently, the investigation is going on and officials are yet to find the real reason of the rapper’s death.

