Kunal Kemmu opens up on the delay behind Go Goa Gone sequel

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das' 2013 zom-com Go Goa Gone was a one of its kind film that the audience immensely enjoyed. Not many Hindi films choose to have fun around zombies, and hence, when we heard the film was getting a sequel, we were glad! However, Go Goa Gone 2 hasn't taken off yet.

Kunal, who was recently quizzed about the same at a promotional event of Malang, said he'd be sure of the film only once they started shooting. Adding that the film was announced twice in the last three years, he said he was also excited about the film and it was very close to heart. As far as the delay is concerned, Kunal said the makers had some logistics issues.

As per reports, Go Goa Gone 2 will pick it up from where the first one ended.

In Malang, Kunal will be starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He will be also seen in the comedy drama Lootcase alongside Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Duggal and Vijay Raaz.

