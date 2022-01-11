It certainly seems like bio-pics are the flavour of the season. While there have already been announcements on a number of bio-pics based on sports personalities and freedom fighters, we hear that Tauranis are looking to develop a bio-pic on Marathi actor Nilu Phule. As per sources, it is learned that Kumar Taurani will be leading the project and is looking to start this year itself.

Confirming the same Kumar Taurani says, “Yes, we have acquired the rights to develop a biopic on Nilu Phule from his daughter Gargi Nilkant Phule, and are looking to commence work on the project this year itself.” Ask for details about the casting and Taurani remains tight-lipped about the same. As for the film itself, the said bio-pic will follow Phule’s life as an actor, a freedom fighter, and a social activist.

For the unversed, Nilu Phule is one of the greatest actors in Marathi films and theatres of all time. He began his career with a Marathi folk play Katha Aklechya Kandyachi. He has also worked in numerous films beginning with Ek Gaav Baara Bhanagadi in 1956. He has also worked in Hindi cinema alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Coolie, with Dileep Kumar in Mashal, and with Anupam Kher in Saaransh. While he was known for his portrayal of villains onscreen, in real life he worked towards the betterment of society. Nilu Phule passed away at the age of 78 in 2009.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.