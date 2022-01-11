Leading lady of the series Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo has signed a new deal to return to the Shonda Rhimes-created medical drama. ABC has handed out an early season 19 renewal for the medical drama after reaching the new deal with Pompeo to return.

Ellen Pompeo joins fellow original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. in coming back for season 19. The latter duo inked multiple-year pacts in May 2021 when TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama was picked up for its 18th season.

In its 18th season, Grey’s Anatomy tied with NBC’s This Is Us as broadcast’s No. 1 series in the all-important adults 18-49 demo. The series is ABC’s highest-rated scripted original and has also helped its spinoff, Station 19, to become the network’s No. 2 drama overall.

Vernoff, who extended her own overall deal with Disney’s ABC Signature last March, serves as showrunner on both Grey’s and Station 19 . Vernoff wrote and executive produced Grey’s Anatomy for its first seven seasons and was hand-picked by Rhimes to take over as showrunner on Grey’s. Vernoff, whose deal runs until 2023, added Station 19 to her purview ahead of the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff’s third season. Station 19 is currently awaiting word on its sixth season and is expected to also return.

As per reports, the star behind the iconic role of Dr. Meredith Grey received another salary increase and remains broadcast television’s highest-earning actress in a primetime drama series. Meanwhile, no decisions have been made on if season 19 will be end of the road for Grey’s. In addition to starring, Pompeo exec produces Grey’s as well as Station 19.

Rhimes first show with Netflix, Bridgerton, become the streamer’s most watched original. Inventing Anna, the first show Rhimes has written and created since ABC’s Scandal, launches in February.

Pompeo, Wilson (Bailey) and Pickens (Richard) lead a Grey’s cast that also includes Kevin McKidd (Owen), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Kim Raver (Teddy), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Jake Borelli (Levi), Chris Carmack (Link), Richard Flood (Cormac), Antony Hill (Winston) and Scott Speedman (Nick).

Grey’s Anatomy is the first scripted series that ABC has renewed for the 2022-23 broadcast season.

