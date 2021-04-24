Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one angry young actor. When I ask him about stars posting vacation pictures he says, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession. ...Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharm karo.”

Perhaps going on holidays is not so wrong as showing off about it?

Retorts Nawaz, “But what else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering.”

Nawaz feels the lack of empathy comes from an inability to talk about serious matters. “As a community we entertainers in India need to grow up.” So no plans of a holiday in Maldives? “No way. I am in my home town Budhana with my family. That’s my Maldives.”

