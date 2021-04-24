After a major fallout between long-time friends Karan Johar and Reshma Shetty, the filmmaker took the Salman Khan route and started his own talent management agency. While Salman Khan’s agency is called Uniworld Being Talented, KJo joined hands with Cornerstone and kick started the Dharma Cornerstone Agency or more widely now known as DCA. Renowned film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand heads the organisational team now and they already have stars like Gurfateh Pirzada, Lakshya Lalwani, Tripti Dimri, Mrunal Thakur, Dhairya Karwa and Shanaya Kapoor on their list.

That's not all. They have fresh additions now. A source tells us, "Karan has got Ananya Panday as well now. Ananya was earlier with CAA Kwan but given her relationship with KJo and how mommy Bhavna Panday is BFFs with the ace producer, they didn't think twice before shifting Ananya from CAA Kwan to DCA. She will also be seen in Dharma's next film directed by Shakun Batra, followed by Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger and there are talks for another one going on at the moment."

But DCA is not just going to be about actors, but also have artists and musicians as part of their team. The source adds, "Karan has also got India’s youngest pop-star Dhvani Bhanushali as well. This is more of a personal victory for KJo since Dhvani was earlier managed by Reshma's Matrix." We wonder if there would be any other quick shifts anytime soon. But don't worry; you'll get to know about them here first!

Also Read: Ananya Panday pairs tie-dye sweatshirt with luxury Louis Vuitton tote worth Rs. 1.97 lakhs

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.