Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kriti Sanon is constantly working, hopping from one film set to another. The  actress is now all set to mark her birthday this year on yet another set. As per a source close to the film, the entire cast is stationed in Haryana for the shoot of their next, Shehzada and even on 27th of July they will be in the Northern state so it is going to be a working birthday for the actress this year.

The cast was recently shooting a massive song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The film marks the reunion of Luka Chuppi duo Kartik and Kriti. It is Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is all set to be seen in films like Adipurush, Ganapath, Shehzada, Bhediya and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon shows sensuous moves on ‘Nadiyon Paar’ in white shimmery outfit, watch video

More Pages: Shehzada Box Office Collection

