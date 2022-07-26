comscore

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s stalker arrested; has been harassing her for a long time

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently returned to Mumbai after ringing in the actress’ first birthday post marriage in Maldives with their friends. It was reported recently that a complaint was lodged at Mumbai’s Santacruz police station after the couple received death threats. The stalker has been arrested. But, new updates reveal that the story was exaggerated.

As per a report in a media portal, an insider said that it is not as serious as it was being reported. There was a stalker who showed up time to time unannounced and has been harassing Katrina Kaif for a really long time. The police was notified and a complaint was filed, accordingly. Manjunath Singhe, the deputy commissioner of police (zone 9), confirmed that the arrest was made and the investigation is in process.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film PhoneBhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Radhika Sarathkumar which is set for December 23 release. The actress will reunite with Salman Khan on Tiger 3, which also stars Emraan Hashmi. The actress will also star in Jee Le Zaraa, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

On  the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has the biopic Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will next star in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Mera Naam with Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan and a film with Tripti Dimri in the pipeline.

