Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has proved her acting prowess in films like Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi the actress is now all set to embark on a new venture. Kriti is currently ruling over the hearts of the audience ever since the trailer of her upcoming Adipurush has been released. The excitement among the masses is already at its peak to witness the cinematic experience. Now, it has been reported that Kriti Sanon has stepped into the realm of production, marking her debut as a producer in the entertainment industry. The talented actress has decided to explore new horizons by backing an intriguing OTT film, showcasing her passion for storytelling and her determination to contribute to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

Kriti Sanon ventures into production, set to star in her debut digital film: Report

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, “Kriti has always been very keen to explore different aspects of filmmaking and has a keen interest in production too. So when she heard this script, she not only wished to star in it but wanted to back it too. It will get a direct-to-ott release. Next year, Kriti also completes 10 years in the film industry, and feels this is the right time to make the move. Rest of the details about this yet untitled project is kept under the wraps.”

On the film front, Kriti will be soon seen in Om Raut directorial Adipurush. The film will be making its international premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13, 2023. Produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, it is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023. Apart from Adipurush, the actress will be next seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, and an untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.

