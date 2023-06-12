The posters of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which were released last month on the birthday of Karan Johar, had garnered ample love from Bollywood buffs, who are eagerly awaiting to see the couple on screen. Now adding to the anticipation, we have got hold of the censor certificate of the teaser of KJo’s directorial that was passed by Central Board of Film Certification earlier this month. Furthermore, we have also learnt that, while the teaser of the film will not be released on June 16, it will be attached to the Prabhas - Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush.

BREAKING! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser cleared by CBFC; will be attached to Prabhas starrer Adipurush on release

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani looking to attach the teaser of this romantic comedy along with the much-awaited Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. In fact, the CBFC has already given a green signal for the teaser, and it is expected to have a duration of 1 minute 19 seconds. However, a final date for the teaser release has not yet been finalized.

For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the return of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after their much successful collaboration in Gully Boy which featured the actor in the role of an aspiring rapper. The actors, who are also expected to share a great friendship off-screen, have been creating ample buzz owing to their chemistry followed by the release of the film’s first-look posters.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features an ensemble cast of veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film marks the return of Karan Johar as the director after seven years. While the film was expected to release earlier this year, it was pushed for a later date owing to Alia’s pregnancy. The romantic comedy is now slated for release on July 28, 2023.

On the other hand, Adipurush is expected to be a recreation of the epic saga of Ramayana starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film, directed by Om Raut, releases on June 16 in multiple languages.

